Shepard caught all six of his targets for 47 yards in Monday night's 26-16 loss to the Steelers.

Shepard hauled in everything thrown his way besides an unsuccessful two-point conversion, but his production was limited to underneath routes for modest gains. In contrast, second-year wideout Darius Slayton again emerged as New York's top deep threat, catching six of nine targets for 102 yards and two scores. Although having Golden Tate sidelined Monday adds another factor to consider, Shepard's stock could still benefit from more vertical looks. In absence of those, he'll remain of most value in PPR leagues that reward his craftiness getting open for intermediate grabs.