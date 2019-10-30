Giants' Sterling Shepard: Making progress

Shepard (concussion) will participate in contact activities during Monday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shepard has been working through the league's five-step concussion protocol since suffering his second head injury of the season Week 5. He's been a limited participant in practice the last two weeks, and could be headed for a similar designation on Wednesday's injury report. Shepard will likely visit an independent neurologist later this week, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, though it remains to be seen whether he'll receive clearance in time for Monday's tilt against the Cowboys.

