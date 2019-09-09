Giants' Sterling Shepard: May have concussion
Shepard may have suffered a concussion during Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard played 68 of 69 snaps on offense in the season opener, catching six of seven targets for 42 yards. Despite playing the entire game, he seems to be dealing with symptoms that warrant evaluation for a concussion. With Golden Tate (suspension) already out for four games, the Giants will be extremely shorthanded at wide receiver if Shepard isn't ready for Week 2 against the Bills.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Done with thumb splint•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: On pace for Week 1 appearance•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Another X-ray on tap•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Displaying progress•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...