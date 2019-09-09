Giants' Sterling Shepard: May have concussion

Shepard may have suffered a concussion during Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard played 68 of 69 snaps on offense in the season opener, catching six of seven targets for 42 yards. Despite playing the entire game, he seems to be dealing with symptoms that warrant evaluation for a concussion. With Golden Tate (suspension) already out for four games, the Giants will be extremely shorthanded at wide receiver if Shepard isn't ready for Week 2 against the Bills.