The Giants may not designate Shepard (toe) to return from IR this week, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

If the Giants aren't sure that Shepard will be ready to return by at least Week 7's Thursday night contest against the Eagles, Stapleton reports, it could make sense for the team to wait until Oct. 22 to officially open his 21-day practice window. Only designating Shepard to return after the Week 7's contest would allow the team a maximum timeframe to evaluate the 27-year-old, who has missed the last three games while dealing with turf toe.