Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing at practice
Shepard (concussion) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Shepard had been in line to return from a three-game absence to play in the Giants' eventual loss to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but he was ruled out a day in advance of the contest after informing the training staff that he suffered a recurrence of concussion symptoms. In light of the setback along with the fact that Shepard has already been diagnosed with two concussions this season, the wideout's availability for the Week 10 game against the Jets -- and perhaps the rest of the season -- looks to be in peril.
