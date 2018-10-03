Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing practice after minor back procedure

Coach Pat Shurmur said that Shepard will be withheld from practice Wednesday and perhaps Thursday as well after undergoing minor procedure to remove a "little cyst" from his lower back, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

It seems Shepard's procedure was mostly cosmetic in nature, so as long as he returns to practice by Friday, his status for Sunday's game at Carolina won't be in much peril. Shepard saw his role expand in the Week 4 loss to New Orleans while tight end Evan Engram (knee) was sidelined, hauling in all of his season-high 10 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.