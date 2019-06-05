Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing practice with wrist injury
Head coach Pat Shurmur indicated Shepard missed Wednesday's practice due to a minor wrist injury, Tom Rock of Newsday Sports reports.
It's possible Shepard's absence could be a precaution, but his situation will nonetheless be worth monitoring in advance of training camp. Fresh off signing a lucrative four-year extension with the Giants in April, Shepard is primed for a signficant offensive role alongside Golden Tate, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley in 2019.
