Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing practice with wrist injury

Head coach Pat Shurmur indicated Shepard missed Wednesday's practice due to a minor wrist injury, Tom Rock of Newsday Sports reports.

It's possible Shepard's absence could be a precaution, but his situation will nonetheless be worth monitoring in advance of training camp. Fresh off signing a lucrative four-year extension with the Giants in April, Shepard is primed for a signficant offensive role alongside Golden Tate, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley in 2019.

