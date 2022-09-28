Shepard (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Shepard made it back from last year's Achilles tear and was the most reliable target for QB Daniel Jones early this season, but the veteran suffered an ACL tear at the end of the Week 3 loss to Dallas. He'll turn 30 next offseason and is scheduled to become an un restricted free agent.
