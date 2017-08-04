Giants' Sterling Shepard: MRI reveals no serious damage

According to coach Ben McAdoo, Shepard's (ankle) recent MRI revealed nothing serious, but the wideout remains without a timetable to return, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Shepard, who was carted off from Wednesday's practice, says he's been diagnosed with an ankle sprain and bone bruise, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports. Although the rising talent doesn't have a timetable to return, he wasn't wearing a boot while talking to the media Friday, which is a reassuring sign that he'll be back before long. With Week 1 not for over another month, Shepard is confident he'll be ready for the start of the campaign. Until Shepard is able to take the field again, expect Roger Lewis to get more first-team work with Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall.