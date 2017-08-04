Giants' Sterling Shepard: MRI reveals no serious damage
According to coach Ben McAdoo, Shepard's (ankle) recent MRI revealed nothing serious, but the wideout remains without a timetable to return, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Shepard, who was carted off from Wednesday's practice, says he's been diagnosed with an ankle sprain and bone bruise, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports. Although the rising talent doesn't have a timetable to return, he wasn't wearing a boot while talking to the media Friday, which is a reassuring sign that he'll be back before long. With Week 1 not for over another month, Shepard is confident he'll be ready for the start of the campaign. Until Shepard is able to take the field again, expect Roger Lewis to get more first-team work with Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not practicing Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Believed to be fine•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Undergoes MRI on ankle•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: May have escaped with ankle sprain•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Carted off practice field Wednesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...