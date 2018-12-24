Giants' Sterling Shepard: Nabs six passes in loss
Shepard caught six of seven passes for 113 yards and lost three yards on a carry during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.
With the game tied at seven late in the first quarter, Eli Manning uncorked a 55-yard bomb to Shepard, setting up a Scott Simonson touchdown. With Odell Beckham (quad) inactive, Shepard snapped a seven-game streak in which he was held under 40 total yards in each game. If New York sits Beckham again, Shepard will get another opportunity to be the No. 1 target against a Dallas defense that held Shepard to 24 yards in Week 2.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Set for No. 1 duties again•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Wildly inefficient versus Titans•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Will be No. 1 receiver again Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches TD sans Beckham•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Increased opportunity•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Upgrades to full participation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16