Giants' Sterling Shepard: Nabs six passes in loss

Shepard caught six of seven passes for 113 yards and lost three yards on a carry during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

With the game tied at seven late in the first quarter, Eli Manning uncorked a 55-yard bomb to Shepard, setting up a Scott Simonson touchdown. With Odell Beckham (quad) inactive, Shepard snapped a seven-game streak in which he was held under 40 total yards in each game. If New York sits Beckham again, Shepard will get another opportunity to be the No. 1 target against a Dallas defense that held Shepard to 24 yards in Week 2.