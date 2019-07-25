Giants' Sterling Shepard: Needs X-rays on thumb

Shepard left Thursday's practice to get X-rays on his thumb, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shepard was forced out of practice on the second day of training camp. His absence for the rest of the day should free up first-team reps for some combination of Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard, while rookie fifth-round pick Darius Slayton (hamstring) is already sidelined.

