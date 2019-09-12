Giants' Sterling Shepard: No practice reps yet
Shepard (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Prior to the session, coach Pat Shurmur told Paul Dottino of WFAN that Shepard was still in the concussion protocol, and his lack of on-field activity indicates little progress has been made to date. Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Shepard did work out on a side field, so he may not be too far away from a return to practice. Without such reps, though, Shepard will be hard-pressed to get in front of an independent neurologist before Sunday's game against the Bills.
