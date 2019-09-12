Giants' Sterling Shepard: No practice reps yet

Shepard (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Prior to the session, coach Pat Shurmur told Paul Dottino of WFAN that Shepard was still in the concussion protocol, and his lack of on-field activity indicates little progress has been made to date. Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Shepard did work out on a side field, so he may not be too far away from a return to practice. Without such reps, though, Shepard will be hard-pressed to get in front of an independent neurologist before Sunday's game against the Bills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week