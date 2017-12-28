Giants' Sterling Shepard: No practice Thursday
Shepard (neck) didn't participate in practice Thursday.
Shepard was contained to an elliptical bike for the second straight session, which wasn't nearly enough activity to warrant an elevation to limited participant. If he achieves such standing Friday, at the very least, he'll up his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Redskins.
