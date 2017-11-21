Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not at practice Tuesday
Shepard (illness) wasn't present for the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
With Shepard absent, it's likely that the wideout will be listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice after being considered limited Monday. With the Giants on a short week, Shepard's status for Thursday could be affected by the illness, but his participation in Wednesday's final practice should give more insight as to whether or not he'll be ready for the Thanksgiving matchup with Washington.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Listed as limited participant•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Inactive in Week 11•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Reportedly unlikely to play•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Added to injury report•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Posts career high in receiving yards•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ties for team lead in receiving•
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...