Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not at practice Tuesday

Shepard (illness) wasn't present for the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

With Shepard absent, it's likely that the wideout will be listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice after being considered limited Monday. With the Giants on a short week, Shepard's status for Thursday could be affected by the illness, but his participation in Wednesday's final practice should give more insight as to whether or not he'll be ready for the Thanksgiving matchup with Washington.