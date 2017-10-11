Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not expected to play in Denver

Shepard (ankle) is unlikely to play in Sunday's road game against the Broncos, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shepard won't necessarily require a long-term absence, but it's apparently a bit much to ask that he avoid any missed time altogether. He was absent from Wednesday's practice after spraining his ankle in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers, leaving Roger Lewis, Tavarres King, Travis Rudolph and Ed Eagan as the Giants' only healthy wide receivers. Odell Beckham (ankle), Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) were all placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Given the lack of talent surrounding him, Shepard figures to see a heavy target workload whenever he's ready to play. Lewis likely will serve as the team's No. 1 receiver in a nightmare matchup with the Broncos.