Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not practicing Friday
Shepard (neck) did not take part in Friday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard has not practiced at all this week as a result of the neck injury he suffered in Week 16, so his chances of playing in Week 17 are not good. The Giants will reveal Shepard's official status for their regular season finale when Friday's practice comes to a close.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.