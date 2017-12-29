Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not practicing Friday

Shepard (neck) did not take part in Friday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard has not practiced at all this week as a result of the neck injury he suffered in Week 16, so his chances of playing in Week 17 are not good. The Giants will reveal Shepard's official status for their regular season finale when Friday's practice comes to a close.

