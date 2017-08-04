Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not practicing Friday

Shepard (ankle) is not practicing Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Shepard was carted off during Wednesday's practice after injuring his ankle, which obviously raised concern around Giants training camp. Since then, however, the second-year wideout has undergone an MRI, which was followed by a Friday report suggesting he was "in the clear." While his absence from practice is no surprise, that report should offer some relief to New York and Shepard's fantasy owners, although a definitive update should surface before long to provide a more sound outlook.