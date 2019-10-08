Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not seen at practice

Shepard (concussion) wasn't seen at Tuesday's practice and will go down as a non-participant on the Giants' official report, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

With Shepard suffering his second concussion of the season in the Week 5 loss to the Vikings, the Giants aren't counting on him clearing the NFL's protocol for head injuries in advance of Thursday's matchup with the Patriots. Considering top tight end Evan Engram (knee) is also iffy for the Week 6 game, quarterback Daniel Jones could be forced to rely on Golden Tate and rookie Darius Slayton as his primary targets in the passing attack.