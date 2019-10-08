Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not seen at practice
Shepard (concussion) wasn't seen at Tuesday's practice and will go down as a non-participant on the Giants' official report, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
With Shepard suffering his second concussion of the season in the Week 5 loss to the Vikings, the Giants aren't counting on him clearing the NFL's protocol for head injuries in advance of Thursday's matchup with the Patriots. Considering top tight end Evan Engram (knee) is also iffy for the Week 6 game, quarterback Daniel Jones could be forced to rely on Golden Tate and rookie Darius Slayton as his primary targets in the passing attack.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Back in concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Totals 49 receiving yards•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Contributes 99 scrimmage yards•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Finds end zone in win over Bucs•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Finds end zone in win over Bucs•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Clears concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Committee talk
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...