Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not taking part in practice

Shepard (neck) took part in stretching and worked out on a stationary bike Wednesday, but wasn't taking part in drills during the portion of practice made available to the media, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

It's thus expected that Shepard will be listed as a non-participant in the Giants' first practice of the week, which doesn't inspire much confidence about his availability for the season finale Sunday against the Redskins. Shepard was removed from the 23-0 loss to the Cardinals in Week 16 with the injury and has also been hampered by a sprained ankle, a hamstring issue and an illness this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if the 2-13 Giants decided to hold their top wide receiver out in the finale with little at stake.