Giants' Sterling Shepard: Notches seven catches

Shepard hauled in all seven targets for 78 yards during Friday's preseason game versus the Jets.

In the absence of Odell Beckham, Shepard was looked at early and often by Eli Manning in what amounted to a dress rehearsal for the Giants. Among the looks, three of them went for greater than 10 yards (13, 20 and 30) while three others were negligible (three, two and one yards). Shepard's workload will scale back slightly once Beckham is back in the fold, but this performance puts his preseason line at a healthy 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 117 yards and no touchdowns.