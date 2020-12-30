Shepard (ribs) was limited in practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Shepard paced the Giants in receiving by catching nine of 12 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown during last weekend's loss to the Ravens, but he appears to have picked up a rib injury in the process. New York requires a win over Dallas on Sunday for any chance of making the playoffs, so it wouldn't be surprising if Shepard's practice reps are being capped to better ensure his availability.
