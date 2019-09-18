Giants' Sterling Shepard: Officially limited Wednesday
Shepard (concussion) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The activity marks Shepard's first in an official practice since being diagnosed with a concussion after a Week 1 loss to the Cowboys. Considering his reps were capped, Shepard hasn't reached the stage in the protocol in which he can take contact, but two session remain for the fourth-year pro to progress to that point in advance of Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay
