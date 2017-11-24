Giants' Sterling Shepard: Officially out against Redskins

Shepard (illness) has officially been ruled out for the Giants' Thanksgiving game against the Redskins.

Shepard practiced in a limited fashion Monday, which was cause for optimism, but was unable to participate the rest of the week. Thus, his absence for Thursday's game is unsurprising. It will mark his second consecutive game missed due to migraines. Wide receivers Roger Lewis, Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph figure to see increased targets as a result.