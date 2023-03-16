Shepard (knee) re-signed with the Giants on a one-year contract Thursday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

This move was expected, but now pen has officially been put to paper. Shepard is recovering from an ACL tear sustained in Week 3 of the 2022 season. Injuries have limited his availability in recent years, but Shepard has been fairly productive when on the field, having topped 600 yards four times since the Giants selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.