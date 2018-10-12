Giants' Sterling Shepard: Only three catches
Shepard caught three of seven targets for 37 yards Thursday against the Eagles.
The Giants passing game struggled all game, and Shepard's production suffered as a result. Making matters worse for Shepard, Evan Engram could be back next week, providing another key mouth to feed.
