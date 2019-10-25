Giants' Sterling Shepard: Out for another game

Shepard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

A limited participant in every practice the past two weeks, Shepard hasn't been able to clear concussion protocol after suffering his second head injury of the season back in Week 5. His absence locks in Golden Tate and Darius Slayton for heavy snap counts, while Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Cody Core have all seen some run in the No. 3 role.