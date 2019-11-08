Giants' Sterling Shepard: Out for another week

Shepard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard will miss a fifth straight game as he recovers from his second concussion of the year. He cleared the concussion protocol last Friday, only to re-enter it a couple days later and get ruled out for Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys. Another absence leaves Darius Slayton in a full-time role outside, with Golden Tate manning the slot and Bennie Fowler and/or Cody Latimer taking the third receiver spot. Shepard didn't practice in any capacity this week, but an upcoming bye could allow him to get healthy before the Giants face the Bears on Nov. 24. Of course, that's far from a sure thing.