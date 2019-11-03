Giants' Sterling Shepard: Out for Monday night

The Giants announced that Shepard re-entered the NFL's concussion protocol. The wideout has been ruled out for the Giants' Monday night game against the Cowboys.

Shepard cleared the five-step concussion protocol earlier this week and was set to return from a three-game absence, but he reported a recurrence of the concussion symptoms after meeting with the Giants' medical staff Saturday evening, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With Shepard's absence now extended by at least one more contest, Golden Tate, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley should be locked in as the Giants' clear top three options in the passing game.