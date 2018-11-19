Giants' Sterling Shepard: Pair of grabs in win

Shepard brought in both of his targets for 22 yards in the Giants' 38-35 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Shepard was quiet in the win, posting his second straight two-catch effort. The third-year pro only has 65 combined receiving yards over the last three games, a significant downturn after he'd notched between 75 and 167 yards in four of the five contests prior. Shepard will look to reclaim his normal target share after seeing only five looks over the last pair of games when the Giants face off with the Eagles in Week 12 divisional showdown.