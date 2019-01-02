Giants' Sterling Shepard: Par for the course
Shepard more or less lived up to expectations this season, with 66 catches for 872 yards and four touchdowns on 107 targets.
We projected Shepard for a 106-69-878-4 line, so his production could hardly have been more in line. He was slightly disappointing given Odell Beckham's late-season absence and Evan Engram missing time during the middle of the year, but the Eli Manning factor mitigates that. A solid route runner with average size and speed, Shepard should reprise his usual role in 2019, possibly with a better quarterback.
