The Giants have discussed the possibility of Shepard (Achilles) needing to take a pay cut this offseason, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Shepard is scheduled for a cap hit of roughly $12.5 million in the 2022 season, but he's coming off an injury-plagued campaign that ended with a torn left Achilles mid-December. That likely puts the 29-year-old on track to miss all of spring activities, and potentially the start of the upcoming season. Nor are injury concerns a new development for Shepard, who missed eight regular-season games from 2019-20. While the Giants do have incentive to keep Shepard in house, as he's proven to be one of Daniel Jones' most trusted targets when healthy, it's worth noting that the team can also get out of the final two years of his contract for just under $8 million in dead cap.