Giants' Sterling Shepard: Performs individual work
Shepard (concussion) is going through individual drills during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Shepard is likely headed for a "limited" practice designation Wednesday. While the wideout appears to be making steady progress in his recovery from his second diagnosed concussion of the season, he'll ultimately need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before getting the green light for game action.
