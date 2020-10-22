Shepard (toe) remains on injured reserve, but he expects to be activated ahead of Thursday's game against the Eagles if he responds well to a workout earlier in the day, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Giants have until 4 p.m. ET to make roster moves prior to the Week 7 matchup, so if Shepard isn't activated before then, he can safely be ruled out for the contest. Despite having only resumed practicing with the Giants since Tuesday, Shepard apparently is optimistic with how he's bounced back from his bout with turf toe, which sidelined him for the team's past four games. Because of his lack of recent game action and minimal practice time over the last month, Shepard could face some sort of restriction with his snap count if he suits up Thursday.