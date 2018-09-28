Giants' Sterling Shepard: Positioned for more volume

Shepard could see an uptick in targets while Evan Engram recovers from an MCL sprain, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants will be missing both Engram and No. 3 wide receiver Cody Latimer (knee) when they host the defense-averse Saints on Sunday. Rhett Ellison and Russell Shepard figure to take on most of the vacated snaps, but Sterling Shepard is the more relevant beneficiary in fantasy terms. The third-year wideout went for 6-80-1 on seven targets last week against the Texans, after managing just eight catches for 72 yards on 12 targets through the first two weeks of the season. With Engram out of the lineup, there's no question about Shepard's status as the No. 3 option in the offense behind only Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham.