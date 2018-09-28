Giants' Sterling Shepard: Positioned for more volume
Shepard could see an uptick in targets while Evan Engram recovers from an MCL sprain, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants will be missing both Engram and No. 3 wide receiver Cody Latimer (knee) when they host the defense-averse Saints on Sunday. Rhett Ellison and Russell Shepard figure to take on most of the vacated snaps, but Sterling Shepard is the more relevant beneficiary in fantasy terms. The third-year wideout went for 6-80-1 on seven targets last week against the Texans, after managing just eight catches for 72 yards on 12 targets through the first two weeks of the season. With Engram out of the lineup, there's no question about Shepard's status as the No. 3 option in the offense behind only Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Scores touchdown•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches three passes•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expects to practice fully Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Tending to back injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches five passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...