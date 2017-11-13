Giants' Sterling Shepard: Posts career high in receiving yards

Shepard caught 11 of 13 targets for 142 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the 49ers.

Shepard was the most heavily-targeted Giant by a comfortable margin while leading the team in catches and posting a new career high in receiving yardage. He returned from a three-week absence last week and produced at an acceptable level, but he doubled his output in this favorable matchup and seems to be embracing his new role as the team's top wideout. Shepard faces a significant opportunity to shine over the second half of the season and will look to exploit a beatable Chiefs defense in Week 11.