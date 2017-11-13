Giants' Sterling Shepard: Posts career high in receiving yards
Shepard caught 11 of 13 targets for 142 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the 49ers.
Shepard was the most heavily-targeted Giant by a comfortable margin while leading the team in catches and posting a new career high in receiving yardage. He returned from a three-week absence last week and produced at an acceptable level, but he doubled his output in this favorable matchup and seems to be embracing his new role as the team's top wideout. Shepard faces a significant opportunity to shine over the second half of the season and will look to exploit a beatable Chiefs defense in Week 11.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ties for team lead in receiving•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Clears final hurdle for return•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practicing Monday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expects to play following bye week•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...