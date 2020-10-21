Shepard (toe) could be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Because he's still on injured reserve, Shepard isn't listed on the Monday-Wednesday practice reports and doesn't have a questionable/doubtful/out status for Thursday. For practical purposes, it's best to consider him questionable, after the Giants decided Tuesday to designate him for return from IR. The team needs to transfer Shepard to the active roster before 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday in order for him to play in the upcoming game, though Stapleton suggests a final decision may not be made until late afternoon or evening after Shepard goes through a pregame workout. If the veteran receiver ultimately is ruled out, undrafted rookie Austin Mack will be the likely pick to join Darius Slayton and Golden Tate in three-wide formations. C.J. Board (concussion) has already been ruled out.