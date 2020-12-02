Shepard was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to toe and shoulder injuries, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Shepard has been a regular on Giants injury reports this season and even spent a four-week stretch on injured reserve. Since he returned to action Week 7, he's tallied at least six catches in five consecutive games on his way to a 33-283-1 line on 40 targets. Assuming he gets past his current health concerns, Shepard will look to exploit Seattle's 32nd-ranked pass defense Sunday.