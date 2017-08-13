Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practices in full Sunday

Shepard (ankle) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

While Shepard did make a return to practice to start last week, he also ended up sitting out Friday's preseason game against the Steelers. It appears, though, that the ankle injury is behind the young wideout, with Shepard saying that coaches cut him loose Sunday. With the Giants' next preseason game not until Aug. 21, it's possible Shepard could end up seeing some limited reps barring any setbacks in practice this week.