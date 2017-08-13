Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practices in full Sunday
Shepard (ankle) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
While Shepard did make a return to practice to start last week, he also ended up sitting out Friday's preseason game against the Steelers. It appears, though, that the ankle injury is behind the young wideout, with Shepard saying that coaches cut him loose Sunday. With the Giants' next preseason game not until Aug. 21, it's possible Shepard could end up seeing some limited reps barring any setbacks in practice this week.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely sitting out Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns to practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: MRI reveals no serious damage•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not practicing Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Believed to be fine•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Undergoes MRI on ankle•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...