Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practicing again Friday
Shepard (hamstring) took part in Friday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
It won't be clear until practice concludes how much work Shepard was able to get in, but he was on the field for the second straight day after sitting out Wednesday, which bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 14. The Giants will release an official update on Shepard's status at some point Friday.
