Giants' Sterling Shepard: Present for Manning passing camp
Shepard (neck) looked healthy for Eli Manning's passing camp at Duke University, dunking a basketball with ease between workouts, Pat Leonard of the Daily News reports.
Shepard sat out Week 17 last season with a neck injury, but there hasn't been anything to suggest the issue will impact his preparation for the upcoming campaign. He'll likely be present Monday when the Giants begin their offseason workout program, whereas fellow wideout Odell Beckham (ankle) isn't expected to attend. The 2016 second-round pick had only two touchdowns in 11 games last season, but he did display significant improvement from his rookie year in terms of catch rate (70.2 percent), yards per reception (12.4) and yards per target (8.7). Assuming Beckham is still with the team and doesn't hold out into the season, Shepard and TE Evan Engram profile as the second and third options in the New York passing game, in some order. Brandon Marshall (ankle) also remains on the roster, though he'll probably need to accept a pay cut to avoid being released once he passes a physical.
