Giants' Sterling Shepard: Presumed out all week

Shepard (concussion) appears unlikely to return to practice this week, as Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports there will be "no activity" for the wideout.

Shepard has been sidelined for four consecutive weeks now, and with another recent occurrence of concussion symptoms, the team won't be taking any risks. Despite an uphill battle ahead, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that the team hasn't yet considered the injured reserve, and intends for Shephard to return this season. In the meantime, look for Golden Tate and Darius Slayton to continue to have active roles in the passing game, especially with Evan Engram (foot) ruled out for the Week 10 matchup against the Jets.