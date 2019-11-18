Play

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Puts in full practice

Shepard (concussion) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants won't release an official injury report until Wednesday, but the fact he was considered a full participant Monday backs up coach Pat Shurmur's optimism for a return this week. Regardless, the 25-year-old will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist at some point his week if he's going to play Sunday against the Bears. Shepard suffered his second concussion of the season Week 5 versus the Vikings and has missed the last five games.

