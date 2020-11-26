Shepard (hip/toe) was limited at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Despite having his practice reps capped in both sessions this week, Shepard is slated to play through his hip and toe issues in Sunday's game at Cincinnati. The best indication that'll come to fruition is for Shepard to avoid a designation on Friday's injury report.
