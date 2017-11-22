Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable for Thursday
Shepard (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
In preparation for this contest, the Giants had just one light practice on the docket Tuesday, when Shepard failed to participate due to an ongoing migraine. The malady emerged Saturday, kept him on the sideline Sunday against the Chiefs and is threatening to force another absence Thursday. With 10 days between the Giants' outings in Weeks 12 and 13, it wouldn't surprise if Shepard is held out again to help him put the headaches in the rearview mirror. If the preceding occurs, rookie tight end Evan Engram automatically becomes the No. 1 option in the passing attack, with Tavarres King, Roger Lewis and Travis Rudolph holding down the fort at wideout.
