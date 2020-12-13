Shepard caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Cardinals.
Shepard came up four receiving yards shy of Golden Tate's team-leading total, as quarterback Daniel Jones' return from a hamstring injury didn't do much to spark New York's struggling passing attack. After getting into a rhythm with five consecutive games of six-plus catches, Shepard has caught only four passes over his last two combined. He'll hope to get back on track against the Browns in Week 15.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Struggles against Seattle•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Gains clearance for game day•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Has reps capped at practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practice reps capped•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches seven of eight targets•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Cleared to face Cincinnati•