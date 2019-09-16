Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ready for non-contact work

Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Shepard (concussion) has been cleared to practice without contact, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shurmur's comments indicate that Shepard has moved on to the fourth phase of the five-step process for the NFL's concussion protocol. Shepard will still need to advance to full participation and receive clearance from an independent neurologist before his availability for the Giants' Week 3 matchup with the Buccaneers is confirmed, but the receiver looks to be trending in the right direction.