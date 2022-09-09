Shepard (Achilles) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Tennessee, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite suffering a torn Achilles against the Cowboys on Dec. 19, Shepard has made a quick recovery in time for the 2022 season opener. He was a limited practice participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, so his reps could be capped Sunday. Still, Shepard's presence means the Giants will have their top four wide receivers available this weekend (also, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson).