Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ready to resume practicing
Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Shepard (concussion) will resume practicing while the Giants are on bye in Week 11, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
While Shepard's ability to practice is encouraging, it's likely he'll still be barred from taking contact since he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. The bye week should aid Shepard's chances of making it back to action for the Giants' next game Nov. 24 versus the Bears, but clearing the five-step protocol for head injuries still looms as a major obstacle for the wideout. Shepard has already been diagnosed with two concussions this season and appeared on tap to return ahead of the Giants' Week 9 loss to the Cowboys, only to suffer a setback shortly before the contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...