Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ready to resume practicing

Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Shepard (concussion) will resume practicing while the Giants are on bye in Week 11, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

While Shepard's ability to practice is encouraging, it's likely he'll still be barred from taking contact since he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. The bye week should aid Shepard's chances of making it back to action for the Giants' next game Nov. 24 versus the Bears, but clearing the five-step protocol for head injuries still looms as a major obstacle for the wideout. Shepard has already been diagnosed with two concussions this season and appeared on tap to return ahead of the Giants' Week 9 loss to the Cowboys, only to suffer a setback shortly before the contest.