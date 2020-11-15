Shepard recorded six receptions on six targets for 47 yards in Week 10 against the Eagles.

Shepard served as Daniel Jones' checkdown option throughout the early portions of the game, though he did keep the chains moving by converting two first downs. His most explosive play of the contest came on the Giants' first offensive possession in the second half when he made a leaping 27-yard reception down the left sideline. Though Shepard hasn't posted flashy stat lines since returning from a toe injury in Week 7 against the Eagles, he now has at least six receptions in all four contests. He and the Giants head into their bye in Week 11, but Shepard should remain a key part of the team's game plan in Week 12 against the Bengals.