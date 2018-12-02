Giants' Sterling Shepard: Reenters Sunday's contest
Shepard (ribs) returned to Sunday's game versus the Bears, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Shepard was seen favoring his side and lower back following a hit near the end of the first half. While he was deemed questionable to return due to a rib injury, he's back in search of his first catch of the contest.
